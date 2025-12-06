Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ecuador’s First Lady

DUBAI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, today met with Her Excellency Lavinia Valbonesi Noboa, First Lady of the Republic of Ecuador, at Emirates Towers.

The meeting reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering meaningful global partnerships and highlights the growing cultural and economic ties between the UAE and Ecuador. Discussions explored opportunities to enhance cooperation across areas of mutual interest, particularly within the creative economy, innovation, and youth empowerment, while reinforcing the importance of cross-cultural exchange in promoting inclusive and sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa expressed appreciation for Ecuador’s efforts to champion social development, youth engagement, and community well-being. She highlighted that such collaborations strengthen international dialogue and support Dubai’s vision to serve as an innovative, future-focused hub where ideas, talent, and cultures converge to shape shared opportunities.

The meeting was attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, and Ruqayya AlBlooshi, Executive Director of International Relations at the UAE Prime Minister's Office.