UAE Search & Rescue Team continues relief efforts for Sri Lanka cyclone victims, recovering eight additional bodies

COLOMBO, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Search & Rescue Team, under the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), continues their field operations in areas affected by the floods in Sri Lanka, where the team today recovered eight additional bodies of victims of landslides, bringing the total number found since the start of its mission to 18.

In the early hours of the morning, the team moved to the Rajathalava area, one of the regions most severely affected by landslides that buried several homes and residents under the debris. The team deployed its specialised vehicles and equipment, including search-and-rescue dogs and location-detection devices, and immediately began sweeping the area and removing rubble in difficult and complex terrain.

The team also provided first aid to eight injured individuals, including an elderly woman and two children, who were treated on-site at the scene.

The participation of the UAE Search & Rescue Team comes as part of the UAE’s rapid response to support the people of Sri Lanka in facing the aftermath of the floods and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The UAE affirms its continued humanitarian efforts and its support for Sri Lanka until the impacts of this natural disaster are overcome.