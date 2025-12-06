Zayed bin Hamdan meets Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy

BAKU, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the UAE delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed opportunities to expand economic and investment partnerships between private sector entities in the two countries, particularly in the advanced technology, digital transformation, energy, natural resources and innovation sectors.

The two sides also reaffirmed the importance of continuing joint efforts to develop existing partnerships and capitalise on the significant potential of both countries to advance new projects that support economic growth and serve sustainable development goals.

Also in attendance were the members of the UAE’s delegation, including Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of IHC; Ali Al Rashdi, CEO of International Resources Holding (IRH); Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding; and Fouad Darwish, CEO and Managing Director of Palms Sports.

This meeting forms part of a series of engagements held by the UAE delegation with various Azerbaijani entities to enhance economic cooperation and develop initiatives aimed at building long-term partnerships between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

As part of this visit, International Resources Holding (IRH) held several meetings with Azerbaijani counterparts to explore cooperation opportunities in mining projects, including bringing advanced exploration capabilities and implementing sustainable practices to support the growth of Azerbaijan’s natural resources sector.

Sirius International Holding also met with several Azerbaijani entities and companies to explore opportunities to expand cooperation in the digital transformation of electricity and water, and smart grid infrastructure to further support Azerbaijan’s energy transformation.

The company also reemphasised its strong partnership with Azerbaijan through the US$480 million smart gas network project implemented by its subsidiary, Esyasoft, in collaboration with State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), through the deployment of AI-enabled grid management, smart metres and advanced digital infrastructure.

Additionally, Palms Sports explored ways to further strengthen cooperation in the sports sector with several relevant institutions in Azerbaijan. The company, name bearer and official sponsor of Neftçi Football Club, continues to expand its presence in Azerbaijan as part of its global growth strategy, enhancing collaboration in football, self-defence sports, community programmes and athlete development.