Ajman showcases its growth vision, launching global media partnerships at BRIDGE Summit

AJMAN, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Government of Ajman is participating in the BRIDGE Summit with several entities led by the Ajman Government Media Office, presenting their expertise and initiatives to highlight the emirate’s rapid growth and development.

During the summit, Ajman government entities aim to build new strategic partnerships with leading global platforms and companies. The Media Office, along with other participating entities, seeks to expand cooperation networks to strengthen government communications, advance content production tools, and share Ajman’s success stories with global audiences. These partnerships also provide opportunities for training, knowledge exchange, and joint projects using advanced technologies and innovative media solutions.

The Media Office is showcasing Ajman’s role as a hub for media and innovation, while the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media promotes the emirate culturally and touristically.

The Transportation Authority presents its “Ajman Transport Lab,” highlighting future-focused transport solutions, whereas the Municipality & Planning Department features “Community Echo” for data analysis and “Our Heritage Lives” to document Emirati heritage in innovative ways.

The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation is promoting promising investment opportunities, including its remote sales service and “Own in Ajman” package, while the Ajman Free Media Zone introduces its fully digital “One Click” platform for entrepreneurs. Ajman TV and Studios are engaging major international producers to film in the emirate.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, CEO of the Ajman Government Media Office, said the participation reflects Ajman’s vision to strengthen its global media presence and share the Ajman Vision 2030 and the emirate’s fast-growing media sector with industry leaders worldwide.

Amal Al Baloushi, Director of Media Development, stated that the Media Office’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing content creation and enhancing Ajman’s presence locally and internationally through innovative media capabilities and experiences that reflect the emirate’s identity and future ambitions.