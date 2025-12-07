Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends grand finale of 33rd UAE President Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, has attended the grand finale of the 33rd UAE President Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses.

Awarding the winner of the 7th race, known as the HH The President Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses (Group 1), the richest race of the evening with a prize purse of AED8 million, he highlighted that the UAE President Cup embodies the leadership’s commitment to preserving the nation’s equestrian heritage.

He also praised the event for strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for Arabian horse racing and for attracting elite participants from around the world.

He also commended the event's contribution to supporting the equestrian sector and promoting the sustainability of authentic heritage for future generations.

The evening was also attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation; and Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wajib Volunteer Association.