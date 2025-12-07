Registration opens for Al Yassat 60ft Dhow Sailing Race

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has opened registration for the Al Yassat 60ft Dhow Sailing Race and the 22ft Qaffay Dhow Race, both scheduled as part of the Al Yassat Marine Festival organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

The exact race dates will be confirmed during one of the festival days, which will be held in two phases, from 12th to 14th December and from 19th to 21st December.

This year’s 60ft race will introduce a new course for the first time, starting from Delma Island, passing through Al Yassat Island and concluding at Al Sila, covering a total of 37 nautical miles, equivalent to 70 kilometres. The extended route places the race among the longest in its category, offering additional challenge and experience for participating captains and sailors.

The organising committee said the adoption of the new route forms part of ongoing efforts to develop traditional maritime racing and strengthen its presence in historically significant marine environments. The longer course also heightens competitiveness by requiring advanced traditional navigation skills. The committee added that the strong response to registration reflects the importance and prestige the race holds among dhow captains and sailors.

The organising committee stated, “The Al Yassat 60ft Dhow Sailing Race reflects the Club’s commitment to supporting and sustaining traditional maritime competitions by adopting longer sea routes that align with the authentic navigation practices known to the people of the UAE. The new course - from Delma to Al Sila - offers participants an elevated competitive experience and reinforces the presence of maritime heritage within national festivities.”

The final race date will be announced later this week once all technical and logistical preparations are completed.