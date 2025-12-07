Maryam AlBalooshi becomes first from Middle East to chair ICAO’s Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Engineer Maryam AlBalooshi, Senior Manager of the Environmental Affairs Office at the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has been elected as Chair of the Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection (CAEP) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The election took place during the Committee’s 14th meeting, attended by representatives of 34 Member States, held in Singapore from 1st to 5th December 2025.

With this election, Engineer Al Balooshi becomes the first from the Middle East to hold this position. The role encompasses numerous international responsibilities related to shaping the future of the aviation sector and reducing its environmental impacts, while taking into consideration the need to preserve economic development and the continued growth of this vital industry.

On this occasion, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GCAA, stated, “The trust placed by international organisations and the global community in Emirati competencies is highly appreciated and reflects the importance of the UAE’s presence and influence in the international aviation sector, as well as its ability to lead specialised files in this vital industry and chart new horizons for its future. The election of Engineer Maryam AlBalooshi, embodies the respect and confidence enjoyed by Emirati talents and demonstrates that the region possesses the capabilities required to actively participate in global decision-making.”

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said, “The Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection under the ICAO Council is an important committee. Many General Assembly decisions have relied on the outcomes of this committee, which have helped decision-makers understand environmental requirements and their economic implications, as well as their impact on the future of the aviation industry. The selection of Engineer Maryam Al Balooshi as Chair of the Committee represents a valuable addition to the UAE’s efforts in this vital field. We are confident that her leadership will mark the beginning of an important new phase in advancing this file and driving meaningful change in support of the sector’s sustainability.”

The Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection (CAEP) is a technical advisory body reporting to the ICAO Council. It consists of 11 working groups and approximately 1,200 experts, established to develop global standards, policies, and guidance material addressing the environmental impacts of international aviation. The Committee’s work focuses on key areas including aircraft noise, engine emissions, climate change, sustainable aviation fuels, and the development of environmental management tools. CAEP also provides scientific, technical, and economic assessments to the Council that support the development of global environmental legislation for the aviation sector.