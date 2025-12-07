MBRHE, DIB sign strategic partnership agreement

DUBAI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) --Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) aimed at enhancing housing finance services for citizens in Dubai and streamlining financing procedures, contributing to the improvement of citizens’ quality of life.

The agreement seeks to improve operational efficiency and expedite service delivery through the establishment of a secure and seamless electronic integration that enables the exchange of documents and financial transactions between the Establishment and the Bank, thereby enhancing the beneficiary experience.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Al Shehhi, CEO of MBRHE, and Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB.

The agreement represents a significant step in strengthening coordination between government entities and financial institutions to ensure effective and reliable housing finance solutions for citizens.

Al Shehhi affirmed that the agreement marks a new milestone in developing the housing finance system in Dubai, noting that it contributes to expanding financing options for citizens and achieving residential and social stability in line with the objectives of sustainable development.

He stated, “At MBRHE, we are committed to translating the vision of our wise leadership by providing flexible and advanced financing options. This partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank supports our efforts to facilitate access to necessary financing through swift and innovative mechanisms, which will enhance urban development, improve quality of life in the emirate, and ensure the happiness of our citizens.”

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, underlined the importance of the partnership in advancing national priorities stating, “This strategic agreement reinforces our long-standing collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and directly supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 2033, particularly its focus on enabling greater housing stability for citizens. As the UAE’s first Islamic bank, DIB remains committed to contributing to national development by offering innovative, Sharia-compliant and efficient financing solutions that facilitate access to home ownership for Emirati families.”

Dr. Chilwan added, “With enhanced digital connectivity between our institutions, this partnership will streamline beneficiary journeys and elevate processing accuracy, speed and transparency. DIB will continue to develop financing solutions that reinforce the role of Islamic banking in supporting community well-being and driving the emirate’s social and economic progress.”

This partnership aligns with the Government of Dubai’s directives to reinforce cooperation and integration between government entities and financial institutions in the emirate. It also reaffirms the commitment of both parties to jointly develop sustainable and accessible housing finance solutions that meet the evolving needs of Emirati families and support Dubai’s economic and social development for years to come.