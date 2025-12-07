SEWA issues 6,721 NOCs, updates GIS for 22,034 projects

SHARJAH, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) issued 6,721 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for road works, excavations, and construction projects across various areas and sectors in Sharjah city during the first ten months of 2025.

These certificates cover projects requiring the connection, modification, or upgrading of electricity, water, gas, and fiber optic lines.

Additionally, 3,271 feed-in points for low- and medium-voltage network projects were studied, and the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for 22,034 service network extension projects were updated. This is part of SEWA's efforts to streamline licensing and approval procedures for project implementation.

Engineer Ahmed Al Bas, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, explained that SEWA continues its efforts to meet the needs of Sharjah residents and deliver services as quickly, efficiently, and with high quality as possible. SEWA is committed to developing and digitising many of its services, including the submission and receipt of NOCs for new and existing projects through a smart platform. This facilitates the application process and aligns with SEWA's digital transformation.