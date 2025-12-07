'Opening of Zayed National Museum is historic moment in our nation’s journey': Chairman of Department of Culture & Tourism- Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said that in December 2025, as the UAE celebrates its 54th National Day, the opening of Zayed National Museum is a historic moment in our nation’s journey.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Mubarak added that the museum “stands proudly as the anchor of Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi,” indicating that it “will be the home of our nation’s story, told with the ambition, integrity, and vision that has defined the UAE from its very beginnings.” He explained that it will give the world “a clear lens through which to understand our identity, history and ambitions,” while paying tribute to the enduring legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He noted that for many years, Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision had been anchored in two truths: “Firstly, that culture is a vital bridge between diverse societies, and secondly, that nations thrive when they preserve their heritage while embracing the future.” He said that the Zayed National Museum embodies both principles. According to him, it will stand alongside Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the other great institutions in Saadiyat Cultural District “as part of a constellation of cultural beacons,” though its light, he added, “will remain uniquely its own, grounded in the story of the UAE and the timeless values of its people.”

He also indicated that inside its galleries, visitors will encounter stories that are both deeply personal and profoundly universal. It begins with the land and its people, tracing the deep roots of our ancient heritage, a history of the land dating back 300,000 years, to the bold achievements of our modern era.

Among its treasures, he said, are “the Abu Dhabi Pearl, one of the oldest natural pearls ever discovered,” and “the Magan boat reconstruction, a timeless symbol of cross-cultural exchange,” which will be presented alongside multimedia, rare archives and immersive displays bringing history to life for generations to come.

He explained that within this national story, the museum will trace the life and values of the late Sheikh Zayed, reflecting “his belief in unity, his reverence for nature, his commitment to education, and his openness to the world.”

Al Mubarak stressed that the Zayed National Museum is not only about the past. “It is about continuity and connection,” he said. He added that it will be “a place of learning, dialogue and exchange,” a meeting point for scholars, families, students and visitors from around the world. It will also, he indicated, host exhibitions linking the UAE to the wider world, exploring themes from archaeology to sustainability, science to art—“all through the lens of our nation’s values.”

Speaking about the building itself, he pointed out that its architecture, designed by the Pritzker prize-winning Foster + Partners, reflects these ideals. The five soaring steel towers, inspired by the wings of a falcon in flight, are both a symbol of our heritage and a feat of modern engineering. The museum’s design integrates sustainability at its core, using natural cooling and wind-tower principles, honouring traditional Emirati ingenuity while embracing innovation and also echoing Sheikh Zayed’s environmental stewardship. Its spaces are shaped to encourage both contemplation and conversation.

He emphasised that opening on the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad week carries deep symbolic meaning. Eid Al Etihad is a time when we reflect on the unity that led to the creation of our nation, the progress we have achieved together, and the shared vision that guides us forward. The inauguration of Zayed National Museum will add a new chapter to this annual celebration, an enduring space where those ideals are upheld year-round.

Al Mubarak went on to note that the museum will be a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s broader mission to position itself as a leading global cultural centre. Saadiyat Cultural District is already attracting worldwide attention from scholars, artists and visitors, he stated. With Zayed National Museum at its heart, he added, the District will offer “a global cultural destination anchored by a national narrative that is visionary, grounded, and welcoming.”

He indicated that ''the museum will deepen our connections with nations and communities around the world. It will invite people to see the UAE not just as a place of innovation and opportunity, but as a society with deep roots, rich traditions, and a distinctive voice in the global cultural dialogue.

For our younger generations, Al Mubarak said, the Zayed National Museum will be a touchstone where they can see themselves reflected in the achievements of their ancestors and be inspired to carry those values forward. For visitors, it will be an invitation to understand the UAE from within, to experience our culture not as a series of images or headlines, but as a living, evolving story.''

He stressed that none of this happens by accident. The creation of Zayed National Museum has been a long and careful process, guided by the highest standards of scholarship, conservation, and design. It has drawn on the expertise of curators, historians, architects, engineers, and craftspeople from across the UAE and around the world. Every object, every display, every line of interpretation has been chosen to ensure accuracy and authenticity.

Al Mubarak noted that the result will be a museum that reflects the values of Sheikh Zayed himself. His wisdom in guiding a nation, his leadership rooted in justice and peace, and his humanity expressed through giving and compassion. It will be a gift to the nation, and a message to the world that the UAE’s story is one worth knowing, sharing, and celebrating.

He added, "As we approach December 2025, I invite everyone - citizens, residents, and friends from around the world - to be part of this moment. Visit the museum, walk through its galleries, listen to the voices of our past, and contribute to a shared future. One built on progress, collaboration and the preservation of the Emirati identity.''

He concluded by affirming that ''the story of the UAE is continually being written. And Zayed National Museum will be one of the places where it is told, preserved, and passed on for generations to come.''