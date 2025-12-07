Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Singh Motorcycle Club Team in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received today the Singh Motorcycle Club Team, accompanied by members of SMC Unplugged, who arrived in a convoy of 20 motorcycles from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in a special visit to him to express their appreciation for his national and humanitarian role in promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence in the UAE.

The visit came in recognition of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan as one of the leading figures supporting cultural and human diversity in the country. The team sought to present this meeting as a gesture of respect and gratitude, reaffirming the positive relationship that brings together the UAE community and the various expatriate communities living in the country.

Members of the Singh Motorcycle Club Team expressed their deep appreciation for meeting Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, noting that the UAE stands as a global model for coexistence and openness, and that living in the UAE has enabled them to contribute positively and strengthen community bonds based on mutual respect.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the team and praised their positive spirit, emphasising the importance of cooperation and strengthening human relations among all segments of society. He noted that such interactions reflect the UAE’s identity as a nation that embraces the values of peace, compassion, and harmonious cultural diversity.

The meeting included an exchange of words of appreciation and the taking of commemorative photographs, in a warm atmosphere that embodied the highest expressions of human connection between Sheikh Nahyan and his guests from the Singh Motorcycle Club Team.

This visit comes as part of community initiatives that reinforce bridges of understanding and mutual respect, reaffirming the UAE’s position as a leading model of cultural harmony and coexistence.