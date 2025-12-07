Mohammed bin Rashid discusses with Ecuador’s President ways to enhance cooperation and deepen bilateral ties

DUBAI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met today at Zabeel Palace in Dubai with Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation and expand friendly bilateral relations.

The meeting, which was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, explored ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, and sustainability, as well as tourism, agriculture, the digital economy, and other sectors that are vital to sustainable development efforts and the continued progress of both nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, welcoming the President of Ecuador, affirmed the UAE's keenness to expand its economic and development partnerships with Latin American countries, especially Ecuador, and to establish lasting ties based on shared interests, mutual respect, and common future aspirations.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is committed to building effective development partnerships with countries around the world. These partnerships are based on diversifying sources of economic growth and enhancing opportunities in new sectors, particularly renewable energy, the green economy, and the digital economy. This approach supports sustainable development and creates broader horizons for future generations in both countries.

For his part, Daniel Noboa conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the greetings and appreciation of the government and the people of Ecuador. He greeted the UAE, its leadership, and its people as they celebrate the 54th Eid Al Etihad, wishing them continued progress and prosperity. He also expressed his appreciation for the UAE's pioneering achievements in various fields, affirming his country's desire to benefit from the UAE's experience in promoting development and nation-building.

He emphasised Ecuador's keenness to diversify and expand its economic and investment partnerships with the UAE, enhance bilateral trade and investment flows, and open new avenues for cooperation in the tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and modern technologies sectors, thereby contributing to sustained economic growth and development opportunities for both nations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State For International Cooperation; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State For Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; and Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, UAE Ambassador to Peru and Non-Resident Ambassador to Ecuador.

Also present at the meeting from the Ecuadorian side were María Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility; Roberto Carlos Cory Pesantis, Minister of Communications and Information Society; and Felipe Rivadeneira, Ambassador of Ecuador to the UAE.

The meeting witnessed discussions on various regional and international issues of common interest. Both sides emphasised the importance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability regionally and globally, highlighting the critical importance of such efforts in advancing development goals and multilateral cooperation and prosperity.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in bilateral ties in recent years while outlining a vision to achieve a qualitative leap in bilateral cooperation by fostering practical partnerships between the public and private sectors in both countries, ultimately serving shared development goals.