RTA completes 595 bus shelters in key areas across Dubai

DUBAI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 595 public bus passenger shelters as part of a wider project to deliver 762 shelters across several key areas in Dubai.

The shelters feature a contemporary aesthetic design and offer a range of services tailored to enhance the overall experience for public transport users. The project has now reached 89% completion across all phases. The new shelters will serve a substantial number of bus routes exceeding ten routes per shelter in some location and are used by more than 192 million passengers annually.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority said, “The new shelters represent a pivotal step in RTA’s efforts to develop an integrated urban environment that encourages residents and visitors to use public transport, improves quality of life, and promotes comfort and well-being. RTA is committed to providing modern, comfortable, and safe facilities that enhance the appeal of the bus network and meet the needs of Dubai’s growing population and urban expansion.”

He added, “We were keen to ensure that the new shelters combine modern and aesthetic design with services that guarantee a better mobility experience, thereby reinforcing public confidence in the public transport network and supporting sustainability objectives, including emissions reduction. The shelters serve many bus routes, with some accommodating more than ten routes per shelter, which enhances network efficiency, reduces travel times, and increases reliance on public transport.”

Al Tayer noted that the locations selected for the new shelters were identified to meet the needs of high-density urban areas, to address the current and future operational requirements of public bus services, and to ensure integration with soft mobility options.