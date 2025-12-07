Abu Dhabi Sports Council unveils route for ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2025

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced the new route for the seventh edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2025, set to take place on 13 December.

The event will feature multiple race categories, including the full marathon (42.2 km), the two-person relay marathon, 10 km, 5 km, 2.5 km, in addition to a dedicated race for People of Determination.

For the first time, the marathon, which offers a prize purse of more than US$305,000, will begin at Zayed Sports City before heading toward Arab Gulf Street, passing Capital Gate, continuing to the ADNOC Headquarters, and moving along the Abu Dhabi Corniche to reach Qasr Al Hosn.

The route then extends along Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street (formerly Airport Road) toward the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, before returning to Zayed Sports City for the finish.

Participants in the shorter-distance races will also start from Zayed Sports City and run toward Arab Gulf Street, finishing at designated points opposite the venue.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council also unveiled the official Nike race jersey for the 2025 edition, provided free to all registered runners. The medals have been specially designed to feature the marathon route, offering participants a meaningful commemorative keepsake. The Marathon Village will open at Zayed Sports City from 8 to 12 December, operating daily from 15:00 to 22:00, and on race day from 05:00 to 13:00. The village will host sponsor and partner pavilions, fitness and yoga sessions, children’s entertainment zones, musical performances, and artistic shows.

A pre-race press conference featuring elite international athletes will be held on Thursday, 11 December at 16:00 at the Marathon Village in Zayed Sports City, highlighting participation details and expectations for the upcoming edition.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, “We have introduced new modifications to the route of the seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi Marathon, one of the UAE’s leading sporting events. These enhancements will deliver an exceptional experience that meets the expectations of community members, combining challenge with community engagement.”

He added, “We are pleased to witness increased participation across categories this year, reflecting the event’s continued growth and the community’s rising interest in health and fitness. We remain committed to providing a comprehensive and safe experience for all participants while supporting overall well-being and community-focused objectives.”

This year’s marathon is expected to welcome more than 40,000 participants, an increase of over 20% compared to last year’s edition, which saw 33,000 runners across various age groups and categories, including elite international athletes. As part of event preparations, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council organised two promotional races: a 10 km race in Al Dhannah in the Al Dhafra region, and a half marathon in Al Ain, both drawing thousands of runners. The Council also offered free, year-round training sessions led by the Abu Dhabi Running Team, serving communities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.