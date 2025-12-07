Latifa bint Mohammed meets with notable business figures, philanthropists from Africa

DUBAI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with a distinguished delegation of Africa’s leading business and philanthropic figures to discuss opportunities for collaboration in various fields, including culture, creativity, and social development.

The meeting explored areas of mutual interest and avenues to strengthen cultural and economic ties, and focused on exchanging insights to advance innovation and impact-driven initiatives across regions.

She welcomed the delegation, led by Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, and emphasised the importance of fostering meaningful partnerships with global leaders shaping the future of cultural and economic development.

She highlighted Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for creativity, knowledge exchange, and cross-regional collaboration, noting that the emirate remains committed to building bridges with partners who share a vision for empowering talent and supporting human development.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa was accompanied by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation; and Mansoor Hussain Lootah, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector and Chief AI Officer at Dubai Culture.

The meeting further reflected the emirate’s role as a global crossroads for culture, creativity, and innovation, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing talent and supporting meaningful collaboration across regions. She expressed her appreciation for the delegation’s achievements and contributions, noting the deep historical ties and shared values that continue to strengthen the relationship between the UAE and Africa.

The delegation included prominent industry and philanthropic leaders including Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chair of BUA Group and Founder of Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative; Aliko Dangote, Founder and Chairman of Dangote Group and Founder of Aliko Dangote Foundation; Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tein, Founder and CEO of Elin Group and Founder of Elizabeth Jack-Rich Aid Foundation; Humphrey Kariuki, Executive Founder of Janus Continental Group and Founder of Humphrey Kariuki Foundation; Johann Rupert, Chairman of Richemont and Remgro and Founder of Rupert Education Foundation; Mohammad Dewji, MD and CEO of MeTL Group and Founder of Mo Dewji Foundation; Sir Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chairman of Celtel International and Founder of Mo Ibrahim Foundation; Naguib Sawiris, Chairman of Orascom Investment Holding and Founder and Vice Chair of Sawiris Foundation for Social Development; Dr. Patrice Motsepe, Founder of African Rainbow Minerals and Co-Founder of Motsepe Foundation; Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Founder and CEO of African Fashion International and Co-Founder of Motsepe Foundation; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder of Econet Global and Cassava Technologies and Co-Founder of Higherlife Foundation; Tsitsi Masiyiwa, Chair and Co-Founder of Delta Philanthropies and Co-Founder of Higherlife Foundation; and Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation.