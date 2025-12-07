Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits activations on final day of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the activations on the final day of the 17th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, hosted at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with several senior chief executives and representatives of companies participating in Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, which will take place tomorrow on Al Maryah Island.

His Highness also held a series of meetings with a number of Abu Dhabi’s strategic partners across several vital sectors.

The meetings explored avenues for economic partnerships and high-value investment opportunities that support Abu Dhabi’s sustainable economic development goals and reinforce its position as a leading global financial and investment hub.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.