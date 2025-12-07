Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism & Wellness Summit launches in Dubai with leading experts, economic decision-makers

DUBAI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Forbes Middle East is set to launch the second edition of the Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit, taking place on 9–10 December in partnership with the American Hospital Dubai.

The event will convene an exceptional assembly of specialists and thought leaders in medical tourism and wellness, alongside senior economic figures, government officials, and innovators from across the region and the world.

The summit will underscore the region’s expanding stature as a global destination for advanced healthcare and a leading hub for innovation in medical tourism and related wellness solutions.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, will deliver the keynote address in the opening session, highlighting the sector’s growing significance and its contribution to both the national and regional economies. Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, will also join discussions alongside a distinguished lineup of experts and industry leaders.

Hosted at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the summit will explore six core themes, including the UAE National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which seeks to position the country as a global leader in wellbeing in alignment with UAE Vision 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071 goals. This strategy has catalyzed significant progress in income levels, social wellbeing, and high-quality public services—reinforcing the UAE’s status as a preferred global destination for tourism, healthcare, and investment.

The programme will delve into the UAE’s leadership in shaping the future of health and happiness, its emergence as a global centre for medical tourism, and the development of advanced insurance solutions designed to improve international access to healthcare. Discussions will highlight innovations that streamline services and enhance patient satisfaction worldwide.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: “This summit arrives at a defining moment as the region undergoes a transformative shift in its understanding and development of holistic wellbeing, alongside the rapid growth of medical tourism. Caring for physical and mental health is no longer optional—it is essential for a balanced and resilient future.”

She added: “What we are witnessing in the UAE represents a true transition toward a global model of excellence. The second edition of the Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit brings together leading voices to showcase the latest global advancements and reimagine the future of health and medical tourism.”

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group and American Hospital Dubai, said: “For a second consecutive year, we are proud to collaborate with our partners to support the development of the healthcare sector in Dubai and the wider region. American Hospital Dubai plays a central role in enhancing the patient care experience and expanding access to world-class services. Events such as this summit create an ideal platform to explore how these advancements can contribute to a sustainable future for medical tourism and strengthen the broader health economy.”

The summit is expected to attract a prominent lineup of speakers, experts, content creators, and entrepreneurs from across the region who will share insights on effective wellness strategies, the role of technology, and innovations driving holistic health and wellbeing.

Forbes Middle East is partnering with a distinguished group of organizations for this year’s summit, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, including its main partner American Hospital Dubai, along with Aspetar, BeAthletica, Bateel, INNARA, No More Bottles, The Ginger People, Organic Foods & Café, Humanity Code, BusinessBay by Millennium, Eau Thermale Avène, Bioderma, The Global Limo, Dubai Drums, Spectrum Sustainable Printing, Naughty Pizza, and House of Pops.