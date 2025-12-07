Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Ecuador at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, on the sidelines of the 17th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed President Daniel Noboa and the accompanying delegation to the UAE, expressing his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Ecuador and its people.

Daniel Noboa expressed his appreciation to the UAE and its leadership for the warm reception extended to him and the accompanying delegation, congratulating the successful organisation of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and wishing the UAE and its people continued development and prosperity.

The meeting reviewed the relations of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Ecuador and explored opportunities to further enhance and develop these ties across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, ambassador extraordinary and non-resident plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Ecuador.