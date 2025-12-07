Sudanese Community in UAE celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sudanese community in the UAE marked the country’s 54th Eid Al Etihad at the Sudanese Social Club in Abu Dhabi, with a strong turnout and notable participation from Emirati writers, poets and artists.

Sheikh Mansour bin Suroor bin Mohammed Al Sharqi attended the event, alongside heads of Sudanese clubs in the UAE. The programme featured Emirati and Sudanese traditional performances, national songs and joint folkloric shows highlighting the deep bonds between the two peoples.

Club Chairman Mohamed Bahaa Al-Din expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership and people, praising the country as a supportive home for Sudanese residents and a global model of tolerance and humanitarian giving. Community members expressed deep gratitude for the UAE’s steadfast positions toward the Sudanese people during the severe crisis facing their country, particularly its generous humanitarian support for the millions of refugees displaced by the war.

The club’s branch in Ras Al Khaimah also marked the national occasion, hosting the second edition of the “Magic of Heritage: Between Authenticity and Modernity” Festival, which included Sudanese music, a bazaar of 28 productive-family stalls and public competitions.