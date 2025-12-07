DP World to develop strategic border facilities in Afghanistan under landmark agreement

DUBAI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- DP World has signed a landmark agreement with the Government of Afghanistan to develop and operate the country’s most important land border facilities at Torkham and Hairatan.

The partnership marks a significant step toward modernising Afghanistan’s principal trade gateways and strengthening its position as a strategic transit corridor linking Central and South Asia.

Torkham and Hairatan serve as essential arteries for Afghanistan’s commerce with its neighbours. Public trade data shows that several billion dollars of goods move across Afghanistan’s borders each year, with Pakistan alone accounting for more than USD 1.6 billion of bilateral trade in 2024. Despite this scale, limited infrastructure and manual procedures continue to constrain flow efficiency. Modernising these crossings is central to unlocking Afghanistan’s potential as a key regional transit route and enabling more predictable, secure and high-capacity trade.

Structured as a Public–Private Partnership (PPP), the agreement will see DP World undertake a comprehensive technical and financial feasibility study ahead of finalising the concession. The project is expected to include extensive infrastructure upgrades, advanced cargo-handling systems and the digitalisation of border processes to enhance the efficiency, safety and reliability of cross-border trade.

The agreement was signed by Alhaj Mufti Abdul Mateen Saeed, Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Revenue and Customs and Nasser Al Neyadi, Executive Vice-President, DP World.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Group CEO of DP World, said: “Efficient trade corridors are fundamental to economic resilience, and Afghanistan is uniquely positioned to benefit from stronger links with its neighbours. These gateways already support significant trade flows, and modernising them will help unlock far greater potential across the region. We believe that smarter, well-managed border infrastructure can create pathways to stability and opportunity, and we are committed to supporting Afghanistan as it builds a more connected and prosperous future.”

The project will also prioritise local employment, skills development and close collaboration with national partners. The Government of Afghanistan will continue to provide sovereign border functions—including customs, immigration, security and regulatory oversight—working alongside DP World to ensure seamless and secure operations.