National Ambulance concludes medical coverage of Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2025

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- National Ambulance has concluded its participation in providing emergency medical coverage for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, which took place at Yas Marina Circuit from 4 to 7 December.

Throughout the event, National Ambulance teams were strategically deployed across key locations around the circuit. The teams were equipped with the latest medical technologies and equipment to ensure highly efficient emergency response and comprehensive medical coverage within the medical center and across all circuit facilities, in line with the highest standards of safety and quality.

National Ambulance participated with a team of more than 70 qualified professionals, including doctors, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, command and control center staff, pharmacists, and support personnel, supported by a fleet of 14 ambulance and first responder vehicles. This ensured round-the-clock medical coverage throughout the race weekend, in close coordination with strategic partners, including the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO), Yas Marina Circuit, and Ethara.

Marking its twelfth consecutive year of supporting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, National Ambulance continues to demonstrate its longstanding commitment to delivering high-quality emergency medical services. Beyond major events, National Ambulance maintains a year-round presence at Yas Marina Circuit, providing emergency medical support for a wide range of activities, including entertainment events, motorsports, and community health and fitness initiatives.