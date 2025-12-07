World Triathlon Women's Cup Dubai: Riasova claims Elite Gold

DUBAI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Women’s Triathlon World Cup Dubai 2025 concluded on Sunday with a historic finish that underscored the city’s expanding role in international sport. The first women only World Cup finale of its kind drew elite athletes and hundreds of age group competitors to Dubai Islands.

The event was organized by the Dubai Sports Council under the Sheikha Hind Sports Initiative in collaboration with World Triathlon and the UAE Triathlon Federation.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Debra Alexander, Vice President of World Triathlon, led the awarding of medals to winners across all categories.

The ceremony was attended by Issa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Organizing Committee; Hessa Al Kous, Director of Women's Sports and Tournament Director; and Asma Al Janahi, Secretary General of the UAE Triathlon Federation.

Saeed Hareb also honored the event's sponsors and partners: DP World, the official sponsor; Dubai Sports Channel, the official broadcaster; the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai; Dubai Police; Al Jalila Foundation; and Dubai Holding.

Valentina Riasova delivered a commanding victory in the Elite race with a time of 58 minutes and 30 seconds. She was followed by Hanna Maksimava who recorded 58 minutes and 43 seconds. Hungary’s Peszleg Dominika secured third place in 59 minutes and 4 seconds. The Elite field produced a fast and tightly contested race that reflected both the growing depth of women’s triathlon and the international competitiveness of the event.

Speaking after her win, Riasova said the atmosphere in Dubai made the final unforgettable. She added that the event carried symbolic weight for female athletes worldwide and praised what she described as a perfectly organized course.

The Sprint Age Group races drew broad global participation. Canada’s Kara Moddemann topped the overall Sprint standings in 1 hour 13 minutes and 29 seconds. Lebanon’s Tonia Makary followed in 1 hour 14 minutes and 39 seconds and Great Britain’s Tia Watson placed third in 1 hour 16 minutes and 53 seconds. Team competition in the Sprint category saw RTA team win in 1 hour 12 minutes and 3 seconds ahead of Claire’s Team and Dubai Police.

Age group divisions showcased individual excellence across every bracket. In the 18 to 29 category Watson prevailed in 1 hour 16 minutes and 53 seconds. Spain’s Marina Olalla placed second and Egypt’s Dina Sadek finished third. Makary dominated the 30 to 39 division while Triinu Jõgeda of Estonia and Sweden’s Michelle Lindqvist followed. Moddemann’s overall winning performance led her again to the top of the 40 to 49 group ahead of Australia’s Amelia Shepherd Smith and Croatia’s Diana Spasic. In the 50 to 59 field UAE based Alison Grinnell won in 1 hour 21 minutes and 2 seconds. South Africa’s Maria Hurter and Hungary’s Taylor Tunde rounded out the podium. Germany’s Karin Buerger won the 60 plus division in 1 hour 32 minutes and 53 seconds.

The Super Sprint competitions added another layer of excitement across individual and team entries. UAE athlete Caterina Mariana Bernal dominated the overall category in 40 minutes and 28 seconds. Russia’s Polina Gryaznova took second and compatriot Elizaveta Bondareva finished third. Bernal and Gryaznova also led the 30 to 39 category with UAE’s Kalthoum Almaazmi placing third. Bondareva excelled in the 18 to 29 field ahead of UAE athlete Fatma Lenjawi and Russia’s Olga Sokolova. Iraq’s Sura Majid Mohammed won the 40 to 49 bracket while the 50 to 59 category was claimed by South Africa’s Ruanda Oberholzer. The 60 plus title went to Tina McFadzean of the United States. In the Super Sprint team race Toprun finished first in 35 minutes and 52 seconds ahead of RTA Team 2 and Dubai Ambulance 2.

Debra Alexander said the event represented a turning point in women’s triathlon. She emphasized that Dubai had set a model for inclusive and high standard international competition.

The conclusion of the Women’s Triathlon World Cup. Dubai 2025 closed a landmark day for the sport. The success of the first fully women’s World Cup finale reinforced Dubai’s growing status as a global hub for major sporting events and highlighted the increasing prominence of female athletes on the world stage.

All results can be viewed on the official event website: https://www.wtwcdubai.ae