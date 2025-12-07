Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends final day of 17th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended activations on the final day at the 17th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has emphasised that Abu Dhabi's hosting of this event for the 17th year reflects the advanced position the emirate has achieved in organising major sporting events, which contributes to supporting the tourism and entertainment sectors, enhancing Abu Dhabi's presence on the international sporting scene.

Sheikh Theyab praised the level of organisation of the final race of the Formula 1 World Championship season hosted by Abu Dhabi, which has become a global event bringing together elite drivers, teams and fans from around the world.

He affirmed that this level reflects the competence of national cadres and the strength of partnerships with major international players in the motorsports industry and consolidates the emirate's position as a leading global destination for sporting, tourism and entertainment events.