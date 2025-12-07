UAE dispatches seventh aid aircraft to support Sri Lanka flood victims

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has continued its humanitarian support to the friendly people of Sri Lanka in the regions affected by floods and landslides, dispatching its seventh humanitarian aid aircraft to assist communities in Ditwah as part of the UAE’s ongoing airbridge and field-response efforts.

The UAE has provided food supplies, shelter materials and other essential relief items, bringing the total volume of assistance delivered to date to 89 tonnes.

The country has deployed a fully integrated relief team comprising members of the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Aid Agency, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and the UAE Search & Rescue Team, under the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA).

The UAE Search & Rescue Team had successfully recovered 18 bodies of flood victims within their designated operation zone and provided on-site medical assistance to eight affected individuals.