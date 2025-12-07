Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends Formula 1 World season finale

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, sheikhs and guests of the UAE have attended the Formula 1 World season finale, the 17th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled attended the starting grid, where the final round of the Formula 1 World season commenced, following the UAE national anthem.

The opening ceremony of the race’s final round featured an aerial display by the UAE’s Al Fursan aerobatics team, alongside a flypast by an Etihad Airways aircraft.

Also in attendance during the event were Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador; Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan; HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; along with sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.