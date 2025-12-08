UAE, Ecuador issue joint statement on official visit of President Daniel Noboa to UAE

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, along with Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility; Sariha Moya, Minister of Economy and Finance; and Roberto Carlos Kury Pestantes, Minister of Telecommunications and Information Society and Ecuador’s Special Envoy to the UAE, in Abu Dhabi on 6th December 2025, as part of an official visit to the UAE.

The meeting outlined strategic priorities for advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, marking an important step in strengthening the growing partnership between the UAE and Ecuador. Building on 50 years of bilateral relations, the leaders welcomed the positive momentum in their ties and expressed confidence in the emerging partnership, reflecting their shared commitment to promoting prosperity, stability, and development.

Also, during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, President Daniel Noboa met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

These meetings focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring opportunities in trade, investment, technology, logistics, and renewable energy. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing strategic partnerships and expanding collaboration to support sustainable economic growth.

Both leaders welcomed Ecuador’s decision to open its embassy in the United Arab Emirates, which was officially inaugurated by President Noboa on 7th December 2025. They emphasised that the establishment of this mission represents a significant milestone in bilateral relations, providing a vital platform for enhanced diplomatic engagement, trade facilitation and people-to-people ties.

The trade office will be inaugurated on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, and will contribute to the long-term growth in economic ties between the UAE and Ecuador.

The leaders emphasised the importance of accelerating economic and investment ties and expanding mutually beneficial commercial opportunities. Both sides expressed their shared commitment to finalising the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) so that it is ready for signing in quarter one of 2026.

The UAE welcomed Ecuador’s efforts to improve the investment climate and diversify its economy, while Ecuador highlighted the UAE’s growing presence in key sectors, including ports, logistics, energy and renewable energy, and food security, and both leaders reaffirmed their desire to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, health, and social development.

Both countries emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation in fields that are central to future growth, including energy, climate sustainability, and the diversification of joint economic activities. They noted that collaboration in these areas plays a critical role in advancing sustainable development, supporting national priorities, and strengthening energy security and climate resilience.

They reaffirmed that their cooperation must remain dynamic, forward-looking, and responsive to evolving global challenges, particularly those related to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The UAE highlighted the importance of promoting low-carbon economic growth, scaling renewable energy solutions, and supporting climate-resilient technologies that can benefit both countries and their regions. Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for knowledge exchange, innovation partnerships, and investment frameworks that enhance energy diversification and advance the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

They also underscored the value of coordinating positions in relevant multilateral platforms, including COP processes, to amplify shared priorities and contribute to global climate action that is inclusive, pragmatic, and focused on implementation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Noboa highlighted the transformative impact of technology and AI on future growth. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in AI, digital innovation, and cybersecurity, including collaboration between institutions.

In this context, both sides welcomed the launch of the programme aimed at empowering 10,000 Ecuadorian youth, implemented in partnership with Dubai Future Foundation. The initiative aims to train Ecuadorians between the ages of 18 and 29 in advanced AI and prompt-engineering skills.

The programme reflects the shared commitment of both nations to empowering youth, accelerating digital capability, and promoting inclusive participation in the global AI economy.

Both sides welcomed the opportunity for Ecuadorian students to study at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) through UAE-supported scholarships, highlighting this as a key step in strengthening cooperation in education, science, and emerging technologies. They affirmed that expanding access to advanced AI studies will help build skilled human capital and deepen the long-term partnership between the two countries.

Both sides welcomed the opportunity to facilitate scientific cooperation, including the potential organisation of a UAE-supported research expedition to the Galápagos Islands in partnership with the Charles Darwin Foundation, with a focus on biodiversity conservation, marine resilience, and knowledge exchange in support of global environmental goals.

The UAE further proposed exploring structured collaboration between relevant Emirati institutions and Ecuadorian scientific bodies to advance joint research, capacity-building, and innovation in conservation and ecosystem restoration.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of protecting nature and strengthening environmental resilience as global priorities. They underscored the need for coordinated action to address climate change, biodiversity loss and highlighted the complementary strengths of the UAE and Ecuador in conservation and sustainable development. They reaffirmed that cooperation in these areas should remain grounded in mutual benefit, scientific integrity, and respect for national priorities and capacities.

The leaders also discussed the centrality of water security to global stability and development. In this context, they highlighted the significance of the 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal and convening in the UAE in December 2026, as a pivotal multilateral platform to elevate water on the global agenda, advance collective global action, and support scalable and innovative solutions to address the world’s most pressing water challenges.

Both sides expressed readiness to collaborate on water-resource management, nature-based solutions, and climate-resilient agriculture, drawing on Ecuador’s environmental leadership and the UAE’s global initiatives, including the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, aimed at tackling water scarcity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Noboa discussed opportunities for collaboration in housing, in line with Ecuador’s national development vision. Both sides expressed their readiness to advance a structured support mechanism that will enable Ecuador to expand access to affordable housing, community services, and sustainable urban development.

The UAE and Ecuador reiterated their shared commitment to upholding regional stability, whilst promoting dialogue and advancing peaceful solutions to global challenges. Both countries also reaffirmed the importance of international law, multilateral cooperation, and responsible global engagement.

Both sides also welcomed the establishment of the UAE–Ecuador Parliamentary Friendship Group, which held its inaugural meeting on 18th November 2025. The Committee represents a key platform for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, enhancing legislative dialogue, and supporting the continued expansion of bilateral ties.

President Noboa’s visit marks an important milestone in UAE–Ecuador relations, reflecting sustained momentum in bilateral engagement. During the visit, both sides signed several key agreements, including the Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement, the Memorandum of Understanding on the Technological Corridor, and the announcement of the intention to sign the Memorandum of Understanding on Circular Migration. These agreements underscore their shared commitment to institutional cooperation, enhanced governance, and technological innovation.

Both sides also welcomed plans to convene the Second UAE–Ecuador Economic and Investment Forum on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai in 2026. The Forum will serve as a key platform to advance cooperation, highlight private-sector opportunities, and further consolidate the growing economic partnership between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the visit, President Noboa expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and the UAE’s steadfast support. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building a long-term partnership that delivers tangible benefits to their peoples and contributes to shared prosperity and stability.