RAK Executive Council approves legislative framework integrating human-centric, technological dimensions

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council has issued resolution No. (19) of 2025 on adopting a mechanism for drafting and issuing legislation, in a step aimed at enhancing public value and achieving a sustainable positive impact.

This resolution reflects the Emirate’s commitment to boosting competitiveness and quality of life, supporting the objectives of Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030, and strengthening government efficiency by reducing bureaucratic procedures and rationalising spending to ensure optimal use of public resources.

The mechanism also seeks to improve customer experience and build trust by reinforcing transparency and expanding active stakeholder engagement.

Distinguished by its strategic orientation, the mechanism integrates human-centric and technological approaches and ensures a balanced focus on both quality and timeliness in the development of policies and legislation.

The update process followed a design-thinking methodology, starting with identifying the requirements of government entities and those addressed by the legislation, followed by the stages of idea generation, pilot implementation, and final approval.

Concurrent engineering and process engineering methodologies were also implemented, eliminating four major steps and ensuring seamless interaction among stakeholders by avoiding repeated transitions between consecutive steps. This was complemented by the introduction of service level agreements and consideration of the customer experience in reviewing the relevant executive regulations.

The mechanism guarantees enhanced output quality by aligning with global best practices, along with active participation from specialised sectoral committees.