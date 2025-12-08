China's foreign trade up 3.6% in first 11 months

BEIJING, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- China’s total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 41.21 trillion yuan (about US$5.82 trillion) in the first 11 months of 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 3.6 percent, official data showed Monday.

The growth rate remained flat compared with an increase of 3.6 percent registered in the first 10 months of the year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In November alone, China's goods imports and exports edged up 4.1 percent year-on-year to 3.9 trillion yuan.