RAK Crown Prince directs continuation of 'Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge' in 2026

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has directed that the “Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge” continue throughout 2026, following the success of previous editions in promoting community awareness of the importance of sports and the role of youth health in enhancing quality of life.

Under his directives, the initiative will be held twice a year, every six months, with an expanded age group of participants ranging from 13 to 30 years. The wider range aims to enable more young people in the emirate to join fitness programmes and improve their physical and health levels.

This step reflects the Crown Prince’s vision of fostering a more active and energetic generation and promoting healthy lifestyles across society. The initiative will be supported through partnerships with accredited gyms and the provision of professionally supervised training programmes to ensure lasting, positive outcomes.

The organising committee will announce, in the coming period, the registration process, schedules for upcoming editions, participation criteria, evaluation mechanisms and the accompanying medical assessments.