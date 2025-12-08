BRIDGE Summit showcases innovative AI-driven start-ups

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The BRIDGE 2025 Summit has provided a platform for media and marketing start-ups to present innovative artificial intelligence projects offering advanced, customised solutions for audiences and clients.

AI is one of seven key tracks at BRIDGE, which together map the full spectrum of media, content, and entertainment.

Executives from participating start-ups told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the summit enables emerging projects to demonstrate the growing impact of AI in media and marketing, and to connect with targeted audiences and investors seeking new solutions.

Michel Roeleveld of KOGNEXITY AI said that the company is introducing an upcoming project that uses AI to produce a personal-development knowledge podcast, transforming insights from thought leaders into practical steps.

He noted that BRIDGE gives start-ups exposure to investors and users interested in new learning experiences, adding that AI is shaping the future of media through greater personalisation and faster content production.

Ci Ya from Lebra AI said the company works to advance high-performance AI across sectors, including media and healthcare. She noted that despite rapid progress, current systems still make errors, prompting researchers to develop more advanced models with “superintelligence” capabilities to improve safety and efficiency.

BRIDGE, she added, provides an ideal environment for connecting with both AI and traditional technology companies, opening doors to collaboration and knowledge exchange, while enabling discussions on the future of AI and supporting organisations seeking to adopt it effectively.

Wafiq Mohammed of DATASPEAKS said the company focuses on AI-powered smart marketing, designed to manage customer engagement and deliver awareness and marketing campaigns without direct human intervention.

He explained that the technology conducts calls, messages and conversations to collect data and classify potential clients, reducing the workload of sales teams and providing companies with qualified leads ready for the next step.

It also generates full marketing content—from social media posts to articles and creative proposals—helping companies cut costs and access capabilities previously limited to larger firms.

He added that the platform continuously improves, offering small and medium-sized businesses advanced tools through an easy-to-use interface that integrates smoothly with existing operations.