'Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat' achieves 100% automation of services

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat (Awqaf) announced that all its automated services are now fully digitised and accessible through the authority’s website and smart application, enabling customers to complete transactions more quickly and efficiently.

Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the Awqaf, said this milestone reflects the authority’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation and adopting advanced systems to support its mission.

He noted that raising the automation rate of customer services to 100 percent—up from 43 percent in 2024—demonstrates Awqaf’s dedication to delivering high-quality services that align with future objectives and reinforce its position as a leading provider of innovative smart services.

Dr. Al Darei announced that the restructuring of the authority's services has been finalised in line with its core mandates and future requirements.