Khalifa University, China’s Guangzhou Baiyun Electric to establish joint innovation laboratory

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology on Monday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Guangzhou Baiyun Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (BYE) to establish a joint innovation laboratory and collaborate in research and development for sustainable energy and electrification technologies.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, and Dezhao Hu, Chairman of BYE.

The collaboration covers developing industrial-academic projects tailored to the needs of the GCC region’s power grid, and cooperating in renewable energy integration and storage systems, advanced power electronics, hybrid AC/DC transmission networks, transportation electrification, green hydrogen applications, seamless data centre integration, and AI-driven power systems.

The collaboration also includes internships for Khalifa University students, technical exchanges, and joint seminars to engage local industry stakeholders.

Khalifa University’s Advanced Power and Energy Centre (APEC) will be considered the technology R&D hub for BYE, which will have access to APEC’s laboratories. BYE will also engage researchers to develop joint industrial-academic research projects, while APEC will have access to BYE labs for full integration between both teams.

Professor Al Hajri said, “This partnership with Guangzhou Baiyun reflects our commitment to driving innovation in clean energy and supporting the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future, especially through energy transition and integration. By leveraging BYE’s product portfolio alongside APEC’s technical expertise and resources, this partnership will accelerate the strategic transformation of energy systems and unlock market potential in the GCC region and globally.”

Hu, in turn, stated, “This partnership with Khalifa University marks a significant strategic milestone. We are fully committed to translating this vision into reality, leveraging our combined industrial and academic strengths to forge synergies that will drive our shared expansion across the GCC region and the global market.”

Khalifa University students will benefit from summer internships and paid co-op placements at BYE’s industrial and R&D facilities, ensuring knowledge exchange and talent development that support the Middle East’s evolving energy landscape.

The MoU includes an annual training programme to develop at least five specialised power equipment technology professionals each year, joint technical lectures, and seminars for UAE industry stakeholders.