RAK Properties debuts Nura on Raha Island

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, announced the launch of Nura – the latest luxury resort-style residential project to take shape at Downtown Mina’s dynamic Raha Island.

A curated collection of homes shaped by the five unique perspectives of Mina’s landscape – from the calm of the sea to the energy of the skyline, the dynamism of the harbour to the greenery of the park and the bustling boulevard – Nura offers residents an expertly designed blend of contemporary interiors and premium amenities that define this new chapter in Mina’s evolution as a major hub for real estate, investment, waterfront living and more.

A bold and contemporary two-tower development, Nura combines the very best of community living with serene lifestyle options to create a new kind of luxury coastal living in a vibrant setting that remains connected to the natural world. A key development located close to RAK Properties’ popular Mirasol I, Mirasol II and Solera projects, Nura offers long-term value to investors and homebuyers attracted to its diverse offering of units.

The project’s range of apartments, which includes a mix of studios, 1, 2 & 3-bed apartments, and 4-bed penthouses, means the 312 home development will appeal to families, professionals and those seeking to enjoy the high quality of life available as the Mina community continues to grow and mature.

Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Properties, said, "Nura represents another exciting milestone in the growth of our flagship Mina community and is the perfect launch to cap what has been an exceptional year for RAK Properties. As we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary, the story of Downtown Mina continues to take shape, with Nura introducing an elevated standard of living that pairs sophisticated design with contemporary luxury.

This latest addition to our expanding portfolio of residential projects, Nura not only enhances Mina’s distinct proposition as a residential destination, but it also broadens its appeal to discerning investors. Our previous launches have shown the luxury real estate segment remains a primary driver for the property market in Ras Al Khaimah. Within Downtown Mina and Raha Island, developments such as Nura are expertly meeting the needs of our growing network of clients, further solidifying the long-term appeal of Mina and Ras Al Khaimah."