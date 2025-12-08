Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives President of Ecuador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, as part of the President’s official visit to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed President of Ecuador and the accompanying delegation, and discussed ways to strengthen and expand ties of friendship and cooperation across various fields in support of shared development priorities and aspirations.

The meeting reviewed several issues related to cooperation and joint work between Ras Al Khaimah and Ecuador in a range of economic, investment, and development sectors, in addition to an exchange of views on topics of mutual interest.

The President of Ecuador expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality, affirming his country’s pride in its strong and growing relations with the UAE and the UAE’s distinguished regional and international stature.

He also praised Ras Al Khaimah’s role in advancing the UAE’s economic and investment landscape, expressing Ecuador’s keenness to enhance cooperation and explore new opportunities for partnership.

The meeting was attended by Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Non-Resident Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Ecuador, along with a number of senior officials.