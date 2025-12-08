MOCCAE launches ‘Mangroves Through Youth Lens’ initiative

DUBAI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the launch of the ‘Mangroves Through Youth Lens’ initiative, in collaboration with the Global Youth Programme In partnership with Nikon Middle East.

This initiative aims to integrate creative arts with environmental action by organising a series of professional photo-walks in the UAE’s most prominent mangrove reserves.

This pioneering initiative marks a practical step toward advancing the objectives of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), which was launched by the UAE jointly with the Republic of Indonesia. The Alliance now comprises more than 45 member states, united in their mission to expand mangrove planting worldwide as one of the most effective nature-based solutions to climate challenges.

The initiative aligns with the Ministry’s efforts to raise community awareness about the ecological importance of mangrove systems, which play an essential role in carbon sequestration, coastal protection, and biodiversity support.

Additionally, it aims to empower young people to explore the beauty of the local environment and employ their creative skills in visual storytelling to highlight the environmental value of these reserves, thereby equipping them to become active environmental ambassadors and influential contributors in conveying the Alliance’s message to the world.''

Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of the Government Communication Department at MOCCAE, stated that the initiative is part of the Ministry’s strategy to strengthen environmental education through innovative artistic and creative tools that engage all segments of the community, especially young people.

Alketbi commented, “At the Ministry, we believe that awareness is the cornerstone of environmental action, and that images are the most truthful and impactful medium for conveying the message.

Through ‘Mangroves Through Youth Lens’, we aim to document our environment through the eyes of our young creatives, transforming every photograph they capture into a message that inspires society to love and protect nature. Combining artistic talent with environmental knowledge is one of the best ways to embed a culture of sustainability and make it a way of life for future generations, ensuring that young people become the finest ambassadors of the UAE’s nature.''

She added, “We are delighted with our partnership with Nikon Middle East, which reflects the essential role of private sector collaboration in supporting environmental initiatives. We look forward to creative content that highlights the UAE’s environmental identity and builds upon the lasting legacy established by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in preserving nature.”

This initiative targets young people of all nationalities, aged 15 to 35, offering them a comprehensive programme that combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills. The experience begins with an environmental awareness workshop led by biodiversity experts from MOCCAE, focusing on the importance of mangroves and their essential role in maintaining ecosystem balance.

This will be followed by a professional training session on "Wildlife Photography" using Nikon cameras, presented by the Nikon Youth Programme team. The experience concludes with a field tour to the protected areas, providing participants with the opportunity to capture the beauty of mangrove forests and biodiversity through their lenses.

Morning tours are scheduled from 7:00 to 10:00 AM on weekends throughout December. The tours will take place at Jubail Park in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, December 13; Jabal Ali Sanctuary in Dubai on Sunday, December 14; Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman on Saturday, December 20; and will conclude at the Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre in Sharjah on Sunday, December 21.

The Ministry encourages youth with an interest in photography and the environment to register via the link (link), as spaces are limited to 15 to 20 participants per tour to ensure the quality of the training experience.