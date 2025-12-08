Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening of Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the opening of the fourth Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in collaboration with ADQ, under the theme ''Engineering the Capital Network'', the event is taking place on Al Maryah Island until 11 December 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed toured the event and was briefed on key innovations and advanced solutions showcased throughout the week, as well as ongoing efforts to enhance the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation technologies across the global financial sector.

He affirmed that Abu Dhabi Finance Week continues to cement itself as one of the world’s leading platforms for anticipating future economic transformations, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s role in pioneering innovation-driven capital ecosystems and advanced financial technologies through global collaboration and the exchange of expertise, enhancing the global finance and investment landscape.

During the visit, H.H. was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, along with sheikhs, ministers and officials.

The 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week is witnessing unprecedented expansion in both scale and programming, upholding its role as a key driver in the development of the emirate’s capital ecosystem and its global financial presence.

This year’s event places a strong emphasis on advanced technologies – most notably AI and quantum technologies – and their profound impact on reshaping global financial infrastructure.

The event brings together leading global and regional financial executives, experts and decision-makers to discuss major transformations in capital markets and explore emerging trends in investment and financial innovation.