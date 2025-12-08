BRIDGE Summit 2025: China Media Group showcasing latest AI applications

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- China Media Group (CMG), the largest state media organisation in the People’s Republic of China, is participating in the BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi, taking place from 8th to 10th December at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The three-day summit brings together a select group of global media and technology players to explore the prospects and future of the content industry in the digital age.

Through its pavilion at the summit, the CMG is showcasing its latest applications in ultra-high-definition (8K) broadcasting, the use of artificial intelligence in editing and production processes, as well as multilingual digital innovations that help strengthen China’s cultural presence internationally and support engagement with diverse global audiences.

Jia Peng, Deputy Director of CMG’s Middle East Regional Office, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the group employs AI technologies to analyse sports events through video across several disciplines, including tennis and badminton.

''This enables performance studies without the need to deploy complex on-site measurement equipment, helping assess athletes’ performance, capture key moments, and conduct segmented time-based analyses.''

He added that the group has developed an automated production system based on intelligent agents and an integrated workflow to carry out text-to-image and text-to-video conversion within a single pipeline, with the option to incorporate music at later stages—allowing the production of cohesive visual works.

He noted that the platform has launched to date around 90 applications and products covering the generation of text, images, video, and audio, enhancing content production efficiency and supporting users’ personalised content generation capabilities.

CMG’s participation in the first edition of the BRIDGE Summit 2025 underscores the importance of the summit as a new international platform that brings together policymakers, media institutions, and technology companies to open a strategic dialogue on the future of global media, provide practical opportunities for exchanging expertise, and explore pathways for cross-border and cross-cultural cooperation.