Mleiha National Park to witness Geminids Meteor Shower Experience

SHARJAH, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Mleiha National Paek will be witnessing one of the year’s most spectacular night-sky events at the Geminids Meteor Shower Experience on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Mleiha Panoramic Lounge, a private area within the desert .

With minimal moonlight expected the desert skies over Mleiha, which is renowned for very low light pollution and clear horizons, are set to deliver ideal conditions, with up to 100 meteors per hour anticipated at peak. An array of computerized high-resolution telescopes ensures that visitors can observe celestial objects in exceptional detail and clarity.

“Geminids is the ultimate night for skywatchers with high meteor counts, slow and bright streaks. This year’s minimal moonlight makes it a standout,” said Omar Al Ali - Manager, Mleiha & Strategic Projects. “Our desert setting is uniquely accessible from the city yet remarkably serene and dark. This means, even unaided eyes can trace constellations, meteor trails and the Milky Way. With expert guidance and our high-resolution computerised telescopes, all visitors can experience the joy of celestial discovery.”

Designed as a complete, serene evening under the stars, the guided program runs from 6 pm to 1 am for standard ticket holders, with an overnight option extending the experience through dawn, as the meteor shower will continue until one hour before sunrise, and concluding with a complimentary breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Guests will be enjoying a special itinerary designed to balance guided exploration and open viewing. Guests arrive at 6 pm and begin with Saturn observation between 6:15 and 7 pm. From 7 to 8 pm, the Geminids presentation sets the stage for the night. Jupiter comes into view between 9 and 9:30 pm, after which the focus shifts to meteor-watching from 9:30 pm.

The guided session concludes at 1:00 am; overnight guests may continue observing throughout the night.

In addition to the Geminids event, Mleiha’s programming includes regular stargazing nights and special sessions aligned with eclipses, meteor showers, and planetary conjunctions. Extending this experience to communities across the region, the Mobile Stargazing program can bring telescopes, guides, and educational activities to off-site venues for private groups, schools, and partners.