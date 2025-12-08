SAA welcomes Caspian Airlines

SHARJAH, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has approved Iran’s Caspian Airlines to start scheduled passenger flights connecting Sharjah with five major Iranian cities. The new routes, launched on 8 December 2025, mark a substantial boost to travel, tourism, and trade relations between the two countries.

The airline will operate seven weekly flights from Tehran, three from Lamerd, two from Qeshm, and one each from Shiraz and Bandar Abbas, using Boeing 737-500 aircraft with 120 seats.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, welcomed Caspian Airlines as the newest international carrier in the airport’s expanding network. He emphasised that the addition reflects Sharjah Airport’s ongoing operational growth and its robust infrastructure capabilities, enabling it to meet increasing demand in both passenger and cargo travel. He noted that the partnership supports Sharjah’s long-term aviation strategy and enhances air connectivity, tourism, trade, and investment.

Caspian Airlines CEO Adel Norali stated that the new routes mark a significant milestone for the airline, building on over thirty years of operational experience and an international network covering more than 11 destinations. He highlighted that these new services will strengthen economic, tourism, and cultural ties between the UAE and Iran, while reaffirming the airline’s commitment to safe, reliable, and internationally compliant air travel.

The launch of Caspian Airlines’ scheduled services further boosts Sharjah Airport’s position as a regional aviation hub. Passenger numbers in Q3 2025 reached 5.12 million—an increase of 16.7% compared to the same period in 2024—while aircraft movements increased by 10.7% to 30,737 flights. These outcomes emphasise the airport’s growing global importance and commitment to seamless, passenger-oriented services.