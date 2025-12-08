UMEX & SimTEX open visitor registration

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group has announced that visitor registration has opened for the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026.

Taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from January 20-22, 2026, this year’s edition is set to be the largest and most advanced yet, with significant participation expected from leading local and international companies specialising in this sector.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Company, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, these exhibitions are internationally recognised as premier international platforms for unmanned systems, simulation, training, robotics and artificial intelligence.

These events further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for smart defence technologies and digital transformation, in line with the UAE’s broader vision to lead in the adoption of advanced robotics and cutting-edge simulation solutions.

Abu Dhabi is preparing to welcome global experts and exhibitors for the 2026 editions of UMEX and SimTEX 2026, where the latest innovations in autonomous systems, simulation, and training technologies will be showcased. These events will place particular emphasis on the commercial applications of autonomous technologies across key sectors such as logistics, energy, smart cities, agriculture, and public safety. This focus reflects a commitment to future-ready solutions that support sustainable development.

The staging of UMEX and SimTEX at the same time is a strategic opportunity to further enhance Abu Dhabi’s standing as a leading destination for advanced industries. The events will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange as well as the development of new partnerships that will drive innovation to new heights. The event also underscores the UAE’s ambitious vision of embracing innovative technologies that meet the needs of both local and global markets.

UMEX continues to serve as a pivotal event for manufacturers and specialists to advance the unmanned systems sector. SimTEX meanwhile brings together industry innovators and decision-makers in simulation and training, promoting collaboration and delivering solutions to address future requirements.