BRIDGE Summit 2025: ChinaJoy attracts leaders in gaming, digital entertainment sector to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI,8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The first international edition of the China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) is participating in the BRIDGE Summit 2025, which is currently taking place in Abu Dhabi from 8 to 10 December 2025 at ADNEC Centre.

Hosting the Asia’s largest event of its kind comes within the framework of the summit’s strategic partnership, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for the creative industries and the digital economy.

Running until 10 December, the exhibition features broad participation from around 20 leading institutions and companies in the gaming and digital entertainment sector in addition to cultural and creative entities.

The first day saw strong turnout from technology experts and specialists, as well as the public—particularly young people—who came to explore the latest digital releases and take part in interactive platforms that blend virtual and physical experiences.

ChinaJoy is a prominent global platform in digital entertainment. Its annual edition in Shanghai attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors and nearly 1,000 companies from about 40 countries, making it a key indicator of global trends in the digital content industry.

The staging of the exhibition’s international edition in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE’s growing role as a pivotal hub connecting global markets in technology and creativity. The event offers an opportunity for direct engagement between developers, publishers, and audiences through a series of live showcases and specialized panel discussions.