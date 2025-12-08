Credibility core asset of sports media in digital age: Fabrizio Romano

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- World-renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the leading global source for football transfer news, said on the sidelines of his participation in the 2025 BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi that he has been greatly impressed during his first visit to the capital, noting that he had long heard of the Summit’s reputation as a key driver of the future of media across all platforms.

Romano, who is followed by tens of millions across his social media accounts, said the atmosphere he encountered upon arrival reflected strong enthusiasm and a warm reception from participants and professionals in the media and sports sectors.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he expressed his delight at meeting a large number of football specialists and experts from other fields, stressing that the positive energy surrounding the BRIDGE Summit gives him strong motivation as he follows his agenda throughout the event.

Romano explained that he views his participation as a new experience that enables professional development. He pointed out that the most valuable current use of artificial intelligence for his work is the rapid production of graphics and visual materials accompanying transfer news, while he remains focused on writing content and ensuring its accuracy. He added that he does not yet use AI on a broader scale, though he does not rule out relying on it in additional areas in the future.

He emphasised that credibility is the primary capital of sports media in the digital era, and that “verify, then verify, then verify again” remains the fundamental rule of journalism.

Romano underscored the importance of relying on multiple sources before publishing any information, advice he consistently offers to young journalists.