BRIDGE Summit positions UAE’s media ecosystem on global stage: Global CCO of Bloomberg

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE sits in a powerful position within the global media universe and many companies, including Bloomberg, have established a presence here, Christine Cook, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Bloomberg Media, said.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the inaugural edition of the BRIDGE Summit 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Cook said the Summit recognises that global media connects not only business leaders but also consumers everywhere. “By inviting international companies, the UAE shows how its story is part of a wider global narrative," she said, adding that BRIDGE is a strong example of how the UAE’s media ecosystem is represented on the international stage.

She said that Abu Dhabi has invested heavily in innovation and technology, creating a story with many angles to be told. She noted that the BRIDGE Summit is unique because “it connects technology companies with media organisations, allowing these narratives to be explored in a more integrated way, a combination that positions Abu Dhabi as an important centre for future focused discussions.”

When asked about the Summit’s seven content tracks, she said that all sectors are growing rapidly. She added that “my bias is toward media and content creation, yet content also sits naturally within gaming, and AI underpins every part of the ecosystem.”

"AI is now deeply embedded across industries, and the UAE’s strategic focus on AI offers significant opportunities for long term growth," she said.

Cook said AR and VR appear most prominently in entertainment. Bloomberg Media focuses on business news, so these technologies do not feature as often in its core storytelling. However, she said the organisation covers major developments across the media and entertainment industries, including gaming. “Screen Time, our business of entertainment franchise, frequently features AR and VR as part of broader industry trends.”

She said that some of the biggest challenges stem from the rapid pace of change, both in digital media and in the creator economy. “Trust is the central issue,” she pointed out. “Consumers often struggle to know what is real and what is fake, and as the landscape evolves, audiences need greater education on how to identify credible information and understand when it matters to rely on verified sources.”

Christine Cook noted, “when content is purely entertainment, accuracy may not be as critical, but in areas such as business, news or health, it is essential that consumers turn to trusted outlets.” She said Bloomberg Media will continue to be one of those trusted sources for business leaders who want to understand developments in global business news.