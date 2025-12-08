Bitcoin MENA brings global Bitcoin ecosystem under one roof

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Bitcoin MENA has brought the entire Bitcoin ecosystem under one roof, offering visitors and participants a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and innovators.

The event, which is one of the largest events of its kind in the region, is taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from December 8-9. Bitcoin MENA is co-organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Company, and BTC Inc, and features a thrilling schedule of events designed to highlight the depth of Bitcoin expertise in the UAE and further afield.

Thousands of visitors are expected at Bitcoin MENA, which brings together a dynamic range of leading organisations and pioneers in their fields. Visitors will have the unique chance to connect directly with industry leaders and discover innovative services that are shaping the future of Bitcoin.

And along with the packed speaking agenda, Bitcoin MENA also features an exhibition featuring 500 exhibitors and brands, bringing together a diverse range of exhibitors, from Bitcoin miners and technology providers to top-tier exchange platforms.

This diversity of options makes it easier to newcomers to explore every aspect of the Bitcoin journey, all in one place. It is also the place where the Bitcoin community comes together, offering a hands-on, interactive experience for enthusiasts and those new to the industry.

This year’s exhibition features major brands such as eToro, a global leader in trading and investing platforms, alongside other influential companies such as Bitmain, an industry leader in both mining operations and hardware manufacturing, MicroBT, a major hardware manufacturer, and Crypto.com, a leading global exchange company. Other major brands and companies at the event are Exodus, Antalpha, Metaplanet and Core DAO.

The presence of these major brands offers visitors a rare opportunity to engage with the experts driving Bitcoin’s rapid evolution.

The exhibition is designed to be accessible for everyone, from seasoned investors to those just starting their own Bitcoin journey. Exhibitors will help attendees deepen their understanding and confidence in the world of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin MENA is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors and enthusiasts to gather and exchange ideas.