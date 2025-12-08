Latifa bint Mohammed reviews progress of Al Quoz Creative Zone Development Project

DUBAI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), chaired a meeting to review the latest milestones recorded by the Al Quoz Creative Zone Development Project, along with the key achievements since its launch in 2021.

The outcomes underscore the zone’s importance, dynamism, and its extensive ability to attract entrepreneurs, creatives, and talent across diverse creative fields, supported by its unique creative spaces, investment opportunities, and enabling environment that empower creatives to express their ideas, develop their projects, and contribute to strengthening Dubai’s cultural and creative industries. The zone plays a key role in advancing Dubai’s cultural vision of becoming a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed met with the project’s Higher Committee as part of her ongoing oversight of a transformational urban and cultural initiative that has repositioned the area from an industrial district into a thriving centre of creativity and innovation, while reinforcing its contribution to Dubai’s Creative Economy Strategy.

The meeting was attended by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Vice Chairman of the Committee; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai; Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; Hesham Al Qassim, Chief Executive Officer of Wasl Asset Management Group; and Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector and Chief AI Officer at Dubai Culture.

Multifaceted appeal

H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised that Dubai, through its forward-looking mindset, strategic planning, and effective policies, has continued to strengthen its cultural and economic diversity while enhancing its global competitiveness and appeal. By fostering creative entrepreneurship and attracting investors and global talent, Dubai has become a preferred destination for those seeking a place to live, work, and realise their aspirations.

She said, “Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the emirate has established an exceptional model that nurtures innovation, empowers the creative sector, and reinforces its role in driving comprehensive development. The emirate has built a dynamic cultural ecosystem that enables creatives and entrepreneurs, responds to their needs, and provides them with the opportunities and infrastructure required to build meaningful and economically sustainable creative ventures.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed commended the efforts of the Higher Committee and the subcommittees as well as the progress achieved on the project to date, noting that these outcomes reflect Dubai’s leadership in the creative field and its ability to translate ambition into tangible impact. She added, “Global experience has repeatedly shown that investment in culture and creativity is among the most influential and sustainable catalysts for development. This is clearly reflected in Al Quoz Creative Zone, which continues to strengthen its position as a global destination for thinkers, writers, artists, and innovators who seek to transform ideas into projects that create value and impact.”

She further noted that Al Quoz Creative Zone embodies Dubai’s ambitions and the vision of its leadership, which recognises culture as a powerful civilisational force and a vital economic contributor, deepening the emirate’s role in enriching global cultural dialogue and reinforcing its position as a leading hub for the creative economy.

Since its launch in April 2021, Al Quoz Creative Zone has made remarkable progress, positioning itself among the fastest-growing creative districts in the UAE. More than 30 key projects and initiatives have been delivered, enhancing infrastructure that supports talent and creative industries. Incentive packages worth over AED68 million were also introduced to empower creative businesses.

Strong economic track record

The creative zone recorded strong economic activity, issuing 3,527 new business licences and seeing a five-fold increase in new and renewed licences, generating more than 6,400 creative jobs. It has also enabled 352 creatives to showcase their work and hosted over 215 events, drawing more than 82,000 participants.

The project aims to establish an integrated ecosystem that supports creatives and cultural entrepreneurs through enhanced infrastructure, incentives, and multi-use spaces for living, working, production, and showcasing. It also represents an innovative model for aligning cultural and creative policies with the preservation of community identity and the promotion of economic diversification, particularly through support for SMEs and micro-businesses in the creative sector.

In recent years, the creative zone has undertaken several key steps to enhance its investment appeal, including completing and obtaining government approval for its master plan, which serves as the primary reference for land use, urban development, and tenant attraction. The Development Guidelines were also completed to guide construction and development processes and ensure high-quality private-sector projects.

On the infrastructure front, the creative zone completed stormwater drainage networks, flexible mobility requirements, including the new art bridge, pedestrian and cycling paths, shaded rest areas, and improved mobility connections, alongside several mobility and streetscape enhancements that improved traffic flow and daily experiences within the district.

On the economic front, incentive packages were approved to support artist tenants, ensure their stability, and enable the growth of their work within the creative zone. In addition, investors were enabled to complete the procedures required to change land-use designations to creative activities. The ‘Creatives’ Journey’ service was also added to the Invest in Dubai platform to simplify the process of establishing creative projects and make it more transparent and accessible.

The list of achievements also included the launch of a series of initiatives supporting the creative community, delivered through a range of interactive programmes and activities organised in the creative zone. Among these were the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum and its accompanying competition, designed to highlight the importance of the cultural and creative industries sector in Dubai and its unique investment and development opportunities, while celebrating entrepreneurs and enabling them to transform their visions and ideas into successful projects and sustainable economic ventures.

The initiatives also included the Makers Month programme, which aims to provide an umbrella that brings together makers, talent, and entrepreneurs, while developing their artistic skills, broadening their capabilities, and enhancing their creative potential. The initiatives also included the Mobtakir Diploma, designed to build capabilities in prototype design and development for entrepreneurial projects, equipping entrepreneurs with the practical skills and market knowledge they need to establish innovative product-based businesses. Additionally, the creative zone hosted the Al Quoz Arts Festival and other events that enhance community engagement and enrich the creative landscape.

Comprehensive development process

The creative zone is currently implementing several vital projects that will boost sustainability levels, enhance infrastructure readiness, and improve overall quality of life. These works form part of the creative zone’s comprehensive development process, aligned with the approved master plan and urban and economic integration priorities.

Among the most prominent of these projects is the ongoing work on the irrigation and landscaping enhancement system, which will help improve the urban environment and elevate the area’s overall attractiveness. In coordination with the relevant authorities, efforts are also underway to finalise the plan for addressing plots with high-risk activities, ensuring the highest safety standards. Furthermore, procedures to support investors are being actively followed up on, alongside facilitating land-use conversions for creative activities and other related efforts.