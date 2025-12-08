Department of Municipal Affairs participates in 'Dawahi 14'

SHARJAH, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its efforts to strengthen community ties and participate in local events, the Department of Municipal Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah is taking part in a unified pavilion that brings together municipalities from cities and regions of the Emirate at the "Dawahi 14" Festival, which is being held in Al Qarayen 5 Park from 5th December to 29th December 2025.

The pavilion showcases sub-pavilions representing Kalba City Municipality, Al Hamriyah Municipality, Al Madam Municipality, Al Bataeh Municipality, and Mleiha Municipality, offering a variety of interactive and educational activities for all community members and segments.

The pavilion seeks to provide a variety of interactive and educational activities for all community members and groups. The involvement of the Department of Municipal Affairs in this unified pavilion underscores its commitment to promoting community engagement, enhancing environmental awareness, and encouraging active participation from all sectors of society. Each municipality within its pavilion offers a range of activities that combine entertainment with environmental consciousness.

Enhancing environmental knowledge and sustainable practices

These activities include educational workshops aimed at enhancing environmental awareness and encouraging sustainable practices in an innovative and engaging manner.

They also feature interactive recreational activities that foster community participation while developing critical thinking and creativity skills. Furthermore, there are cultural and artistic performances that highlight Emirati heritage and help strengthen national identity and a sense of belonging.

In this context, Sultan Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs, affirmed that the Department's participation in the unified pavilion demonstrates its commitment to fostering direct communication with the community and engaging all family members in a comprehensive community experience.

He noted that the pavilion offers an ideal platform for promoting community values, raising environmental awareness, and encouraging interaction among different segments of society.

He added, "Through this participation, we aim to provide a comprehensive and distinctive experience that combines benefit and entertainment, contributing to strengthening family and community bonds and offering an interactive platform for all visitors to learn and enjoy."

Sheikh Engineer Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs, stated that the department's participation in the unified pavilion is part of its efforts to foster community engagement, promote a culture of positive participation, and encourage all sectors of society to raise environmental awareness through interactive and educational activities.