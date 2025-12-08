Forbes Middle East to host Top Advisors & Investors Summit in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Forbes Middle East has announced that it will host the Top Advisors & Investors Summit on 10 &11 February 2026 in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Beltone Holding.

The two-day event will bring together leading investors, wealth managers, financial executives, policymakers, and fintech innovators who are shaping the future of the region’s investment landscape.

Announced during the BRIDGE Summit today, the new forum comes at a time of profound transformation in the global and regional financial sectors. Rapid advancements in financial technologies and artificial intelligence, shifting economic conditions, the rise of sustainable finance, and growing private capital are redefining how assets are managed and long-term portfolios are built.

Kholoud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: “Forbes remains committed to playing an influential role across key economic sectors. This summit further reinforces our dedication to connecting major investors with the future landscape, through discussions that address the trends and strategies set to shape the region’s economy over the next decade.”

She added: “Abu Dhabi has positioned itself as one of the world’s most stable and dynamic investment hubs. Hosting the summit in the UAE capital underscores its strong regulatory foundations and its pivotal role in economic diversification, technology, clean energy, infrastructure, and innovation. These strengths make Abu Dhabi the ideal environment for forward-looking conversations on the future of wealth and capital management.”

The summit’s agenda will feature high-level dialogues and panel discussions led by regional and international experts. Key themes will include long-term investment roadmaps, sustainable growth pathways, portfolio construction trends, smart asset management, and strategies to deepen confidence and participation in regional financial markets.

The programme will also examine the evolution of fintech, the growing impact of artificial intelligence on wealth management, and funding mechanisms to support SME growth.

Participants will include senior banking leaders, investment funds, asset managers, venture capital and private equity firms, regulatory authorities, and fintech companies.

The timing of the summit is strategically aligned with major shifts in global markets, where climate change, geopolitical pressures, and economic uncertainty continue to reshape investment behaviour.

cross the Middle East and North Africa, governments are redesigning their investment ecosystems through diversification, stronger public-private partnerships, and increased innovation in financial technology and green finance.

Supported by mega infrastructure projects and growing capital markets, the region is emerging as a key gateway for global investors—moving toward an investment future defined by resilience, innovation, and long-term prosperity.