BRIDGE Summit combines rich content, diverse roster of speakers with deep expertise: DRM

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) --Neil Mandt, founder and CEO of Digital Rights Management (DRM), said the media sector is gearing toward a fundamental transformation as it moves into a three-dimensional world driven by augmented reality (AR) technologies.

Mandt noted that the coming years will see the widespread adoption of AR glasses, making digital content a seamless part of everyday surroundings everywhere.

Mant—who has produced films for some of the industry’s leading companies such as Disney and A24, and has delivered thousands of hours of programming for global television networks—told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi that the expansion of 3D media will raise new challenges related to intellectual property rights, particularly when content is displayed on buildings or spaces owned by individuals or institutions.

He added that the summit offers an exceptional experience that combines high-quality organisation, rich content, and a diverse roster of speakers with deep expertise.

He said that while he has taken part in many international festivals and conferences in cinema and technology, BRIDGE Summit stands out in its first edition for its cohesion, the depth of its sessions, and its ability to create an interactive space that brings together thought leaders, content creators, and entrepreneurs from different countries and sectors.

He also said that participating in the summit gave him the opportunity to connect with people from disciplines and geographic regions he does not typically encounter, noting that this kind of interaction adds value for creators and entrepreneurs and enhances their understanding of global changes in the media industry and digital technologies.