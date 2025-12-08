European Council gives final approval for Defence Industry Programme

BRUSSELS, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Council has formally adopted the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP), an instrument designed to boost the EU’s defence readiness by strengthening the competitiveness and responsiveness of the European Defence Technology Industrial Base (EDTIB).

The adoption marks the final step in the legislative procedure and will enable the programme’s timely implementation.

EDIP is the cornerstone of the EU’s renewed commitment to bolster its defence readiness. It will strengthen the ability of member states to face current and future threats, enhance the competitiveness of the EDTIB, and ensure the timely availability and supply of defence products across the Union.

The programme provides €1.5 billion in grants for the period 2025-2027. EDIP also allows for potential further budget reinforcements in the future, such as by voluntary financial contributions by member states or third parties.

To safeguard and strengthen the EU defence industry, whilst still maintaining cooperation with likeminded international partners, the regulation adopted today contains a clause by which components originating outside the EU and associated countries (EEA states) should not exceed 35% of total component costs of the end product.

The regulation will be signed on 17th December 2025 and enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.