UAE consolidates its position as global leader in digital asset regulation

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Magdalena Boškić, Crypto Compliance Expert at leading Swiss business law firm Kellerhals Carrard, affirmed that the UAE has successfully established itself as a leading global hub for digital asset regulation, driven by its advanced legislative frameworks and highly attractive business environment that continues to draw major international players in the crypto sector.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, she said that the UAE’s regulatory evolution, through the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), is among the most advanced globally. This, she noted, has positioned the UAE as a primary destination for digital asset companies, including major exchanges such as Binance, as well as specialised financial institutions.

Boškić stated that the UAE’s regulatory approach is built on technology-neutrality, principle-based frameworks, and practical implementation, with a strong emphasis on investor protection and adherence to the highest compliance standards. This approach, she emphasised, provides companies with legal certainty and enables them to operate successfully in a highly professional market.

Regarding her first participation in Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Boškić said the event brings together leading figures from the global financial sector and serves as a key platform for discussing developments related to digital assets, her area of specialisation since 2018.

She explained that her expertise spans both Switzerland and the UAE amid growing interest from Swiss companies in investing and operating in the Emirates. Many institutions that entered the crypto sector as early as 2017–2018, she noted, are now building a bridge between the Swiss and Emirati markets.

Boškić emphasised that the UAE’s attractiveness to global institutions is “very high,” reflected in the expansion of several prominent Swiss digital asset firms into the country. She pointed to the arrival of a number of Swiss crypto companies, including leading Swiss digital-asset banks Sygnum, and AMINA which have established or expanded their presence in the UAE.

She concluded by affirming that the UAE has become one of the world’s most important destinations for digital asset businesses, thanks to its advanced regulatory ecosystem and its readiness to host international companies